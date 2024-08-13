Health Dept mobilises counselling services for victims and families of capsized boat

CHUKAI: The Kemaman District Health Department mobilised three officers to provide counselling services to the victims and the families of the capsized boat incident in the waters of Kemaman here on Sunday.

Its health and medical officer, Dr Nadhirah Nazarudin said her team acted immediately to give psychological services at search operation centre at the Kemaman Maritime Zone Pangkalan Hadapan on the first day of the incident.

She said psychological assistance is very important to ensure the victims and their immediate families do not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the tragedy.

“Apart from physical treatment, victims and their families also need psychological help or psychological first aid (PFA). This is to avoid prolonged trauma that can result in PTSD,” she said when interviewed at the Kemaman Maritime Zone Pangkalan Hadapan here today.

“For now we are conducting several counselling sessions for the victims and their immediate families involved. Alhamdulillah, they are in a calm state although they are still sad and in shock.”

Meanwhile, Dr Nadhirah also advised relatives and friends to give the victims and their families space to come to terms with what has happened.

“We understand close friends and relatives want to show their concern by calling and asking about them. However, such actions will sometimes add to the worries of victims and their families who are already burdened with grief,“ she added.