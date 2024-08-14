Hearing of man charged with murdering pregnant girlfriend to begin in February 2026

KLANG: The High Court here today set Feb 23, 2026, to begin the trial of a man charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend last year.

High Court Deputy Registrar Mohd Hirman Ab Raub set 15 days for the trial from Feb 23 to 27, March 9 to 13 and March 30 to April 3, 2026. He also set Oct 7 for the next case mention.

The case came up for mention today.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Rosnee Mohd Radzuan told the court that the prosecution had obtained the psychiatric report on the accused and requested that a trial date be set.

She said the prosecution is expected to call between 35 to 40 witnesses.

“This case attracts (public) attention, so I request (the court) to set an early trial date,“ he said.

Lawyer Muhammad Nor Tamrin, representing Muhammad Fakrul Aiman, did not object to it.

Last May 15, the Klang High Court allowed Muhammad Fakrul’s request to be referred to a psychiatrist for a mental evaluation.

On June 1 last year, Muhammad Fakrul was charged with the murder of Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, 21, at Jalan Sungai Limau between 8.30 pm on May 22 and 8.00 am on May 23, 2023.

Earlier reports indicated that a dispute over concealing an out-of-wedlock pregnancy led to the brutal murder of a restaurant worker, who was stabbed, slashed, and burned by her boyfriend in an oil palm plantation at Jalan Sungai Limau on May 22 last year.