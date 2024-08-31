Hero of Ulu Tiram police station shooting incident leads Rukun Negara pledge recitation

PUTRAJAYA: The recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge for 2024 National Day featured Corporal Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa, the hero of the Ulu Tiram police station shooting incident, leading the event.

The atmosphere gained added significance when Mohd Khairul Azhar’s powerful voice echoed through Dataran Putrajaya, chanting ‘Merdeka’ seven times. This evoked the historic moment on Aug 31, 1957, when Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj proclaimed the country’s independence at Stadium Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

The pledge recitation event was also the participation of 66 students from the Bachelor of Teaching Degree Programme (PPISMP) at the Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Kampus Ilmu Khas Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Saiful Azam Khoo Abdullah, a lecturer and coordinator for the IPG Kampus Ilmu Khas team said that this was the team’s third appearance at a major national event, marking a significant honour for the institution.

“Unlike last year, where we recited the pledge in sign language, this year we performed it verbally with a parade formation and batik uniforms,” he told Bernama.