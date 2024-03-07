High Court dismisses Najib’s bid to serve sentence under house arrest

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has failed in his attempt to obtain permission for a judicial review to be allowed to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court, today rejected Najib’s application for permission to commence a judicial review against the government to compel the production of a purported “supplementary decree” by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong allowing him to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest.

According to Malay Mail, judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh dismissed Najib’s application after rejecting supporting affidavits filed by two Umno leaders, describing them as “hearsay”.

Najib’s defence team reportedly said they will appeal against the decision.

The 70-year-old is currently serving his sentence at Kajang prison and is expected to be released on August 23, 2028.

