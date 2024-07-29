High Court rules navy cadet officer’s death as homicide, reverses Coroner’s verdict

IPOH: The High Court here today ruled that the death of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam, six years ago as homicide.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed said that the cause of death of the deceased is pulmonary oedema caused by leptospirosis and that his untimely death is a direct consequence of RMN officers in charge of the cadet training in denying Soosaimanicckam to seek medical treatment.

“Considering all the evidence before the inquest and Coroner’s limited judicial appreciation of them, this court therefore set aside the findings of the open verdict of the learned Coroner and substitute with homicide.

”...With greatest of respect to the learned Coroner, took the easy way out of coming to an open verdict without considering the evidence before her,” he said in his decision.

In June last year, the Sessions Court which sat as a Coroner’s Court had declared an open verdict regarding the inquest into the cause of death of Soosaimanicckam after finding that his cause of death was pulmonary oedema.

Soosaimanicckam was confirmed dead at 1.45 pm on May 19, 2018 at the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital after complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath in his accommodation block after completing physical training which is the trainee’s daily routine at 12.20 pm.

Meanwhile, outside the court, lawyer Zaid Malek, who represented the victim’s family, said the High Court today made a decision on the appeal filed by the father of the late Soosaimanicckam, S. Joseph, 71, who was not satisfied with the Coroner’s Court decision.

“The High Court (today) has agreed with the arguments of the appellant and has changed the open verdict to a verdict of homicide.

“Regarding who is responsible for the death of the deceased, the High Court has re-examined the evidence available in court and also the testimony of witnesses in the Sessions Court and found that there is clear evidence that the deceased did try to seek treatment but was not allowed by RMN officers. ” he said when met found after the appeal decision.

Zaid said based on the evidence available in the court it clearly shows that the late Soosaimanicckam died of pulmonary edema due to Leptospirosis (rat urine) contracted while undergoing training at KD Sultan Idris.

RMN in a media statement on May 20, 2018 said the Graduate Cadet Officer (PKG) complained of chest pain and shortness of breath in his accommodation block after completing physical training which is the trainee’s daily routine at 12.20 pm.

Following that, Soosaimanicckam was given breathing assistance and further treatment by the doctor on duty, before being pronounced dead at 1.45 pm.