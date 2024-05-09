Higher women contribution in economic sector could add RM6 billion to Malaysia’s GDP - Nancy

SHAH ALAM: Higher contributions from women in the economic sectors could add as much as RM6 billion to Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that based on those facts, the ministry is committed to enhancing women empowerment, especially through cross-collaboration synergies between the public and private sectors to open up more opportunities for women in the local labour force.

Citing the Volvo Trucks Malaysia Iron Women initiative as an example, Nancy said the government is making steady progress in addressing gender disparities in the workforce thus creating a more inclusive society through the combination of existing policy and industry strengths.

“This programme represents a giant leap forward, not just for Malaysia but across Southeast Asia. It paves the way for future generations, ensuring women have the opportunities, resources, and support they need to succeed.

“Women play unique roles as nurturers in the community, and when empowered, they create a positive ripple effect that benefits their families and improves livelihoods. This empowerment has the potential to lift communities out of poverty and enhance the quality of life,” she said in her opening speech at Volvo Trucks Malaysia Iron Women: First Cohort Graduation here today.

Nancy also said that, at the moment, her ministry is focusing on leadership to empower women in the workforce through a programme called Women Leadership Apprentice Programme (PERANTIS) to nurture more female big shots.

“When we’re talking about leadership is not just political leadership but also about economy and other fields, we want to provide a platform where women can show their initiatives and leadership skills,” she said.

The Volvo Iron Women first cohort of graduates comprises five women aged between 27 and 40 with three of the five candidates being mothers, one of whom is a single mother of five, trained to be a certified hauliers.

Intakes for Volvo Iron Women 2025 in Malaysia have officially begun with two training cohorts scheduled for the first and second half of the year aiming to empower approximately 100 women heavy-duty truck drivers by the end of 2025.