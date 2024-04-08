‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally proves Malaysians are united in solidarity with Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are set to show their solidarity and undivided support for the Palestinian people at today’s ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally at Axiata Arena Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

Scheduled to begin at 6 pm, the rally will also send a message to the world that Malaysia condemns the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, and the continued oppression of the cruel Zionist regime.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will also deliver his speech at the highlight of the rally to state support for Palestinian liberation, together with several other leaders.

Programmes at the rally include talks on Palestinian solidarity, congregational Maghrib prayers, a special video screening and will end with Qunut Nazilah prayers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said yesterday that around 20,000 people are expected to attend the rally to express their support for the Palestinian people.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, urged all parties, including MPs and Dewan Rakyat members, regardless of political affiliations, to attend the rally, which will be attended by 40 diplomatic representatitves.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who was assigned to lead the rally, had earlier called upon Malaysians to express their support for the Palestinian people.

Haniyeh was assassinated in his residence in Tehran at around 2 am Iranian time on July 31 while attending the inauguration of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Oct 24 last year, a ‘Himpunan Malaysia Bersama Palestin’ rally was held at the same venue, bringing together Unity Government and Opposition leaders in a show of united support for the Palestinian people and was attended by 15,000 Malaysians of all races and religions.

Another rally, ‘Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza’ was also held at the National Mosque on Oct 13 last year for the same reason.