HKKM: Local white rice, MADANI Combo among main attractions at Agro MADANI Sale

CYBERJAYA: Local white rice and MADANI Combo Sales were among the main attractions at the Agro MADANI Sale held in conjunction with the launch of National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (HKKM) 2024 camapign here today.

Agro MADANI trader, Saifuddin Sapar, 34, said that he had sold 200 sacks of 10-kilogramme local white so far today at RM26 per pack.

“Today we (sellers) have brought local white rice, MADANI Combo Sales, as well as cut fruits and fruit juices. For the MADANI Combo Sale, each basket contains five items - cooking oil, vermicelli, eggs, onions and vegetables, sold at RM10 per basket.

“Normally, if all these items are bought outside, the cost is around RM15, but today we are selling them at a cheaper price,” he told Bernama.

Saifuddin explained that the items offered in this programme, organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), usually differ based on public demand.

“Grocery combo baskets are a new initiative this year. In previous years, we sold perishable items like chicken and vegetables. People are invited to come and get the essential items, and our sale will continue until all items are sold out,” he added.

Meanwhile, a visitor, Ammar Ishak, 50, said that programmes like this are highly anticipated because they allow him to buy essential items at lower prices and receive discounts on traffic fines.

“We know that if there is such a program, there will surely be attractive offers for essential and perishable goods. That’s why I always visit these programs to take advantage of the opportunity to buy essential items at lower prices and pay off traffic fines,” he said.