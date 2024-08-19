PETALING JAYA: A woman who has been posing as a ghost to frighten motorists around Jalan Austin Heights Utama, Johor Bahru has finally been arrested by the police.

Johor Bahru (South) police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that his team conducted operations for three weeks before catching the suspect, according to Kosmo.

He said that upon investigations, the woman, 31, is homeless and has a mental health record of depression in 2022 and 2023.

“On July 27, around 12.30pm, we received a viral video on social media showing an individual resembling a ghost intimidating public vehicles on the roadside,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the woman would ambush vehicles and if there was a collision, she would demand compensation from the drivers.

“A background check revealed the suspect had a one criminal record, while urine tests showed the suspect was negative for drugs.

“This morning, we referred the suspect to Sultan Ismail Hospital for further examination of her mental health and are awaiting the results,“ he said.

Raub said the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Regulation 23 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.