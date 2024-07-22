Hot weather caused fire at Pulau Burung landfill

NIBONG TEBAL: Hot weather is believed to have caused a fire at the Pulau Burung landfill here this afternoon, Penang Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said.

The fire that occurred at around 12.05 pm involved an area of 3,500 square metres and the situation is under control as of 11 pm, but firefighters and rescuers are still on site to monitor the situation.

“Initial firefighting was done by Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) workers on duty but due to strong winds, they were unable to get the fire under control.

“As such the Fire and Rescue Department was called at 12.08 pm and a water curtain was set up in the early stages to ensure that the fire did not spread to other areas,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the MBSP also created fire-breaks to surround the fire, which was brought under control at around 5.23 pm.

“The next course of action is to cover the area with red earth while prolonged hot weather is believed to have been the cause of the fire,” he said.

A total of 117 firefighters, including volunteer firefighters, around Seberang Perai and 42 MBSP personnel were involved in fighting the fire.