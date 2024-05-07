HRD Corp issue: MACC to scrutinise information, documents submitted by KESUMA

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will go through all documents submitted by the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) today concerning issues related to the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

In a statement issued today, MACC confirmed receipt of information and several documents pertaining to the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report Series 2 (LKAN 2/2024) on HRD Corp from KESUMA secretary-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

The MACC will now examine the entirety of these documents to ascertain any potential elements of corruption, misconduct, or abuse of power under the provisions of the MACC Act 2009.

“In addition to investigating criminal offences, MACC will also probe governance weaknesses highlighted in LKAN 2/2024,” the statement read.

In a press conference earlier today, Khairul Dzaimee said the findings outlined in LKAN 2/2024 and the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding HRD Corp have been forwarded to MACC, in line with the audit report’s proposals for the ministry to report to relevant enforcement agencies.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, in a statement today, said KESUMA remains committed to upholding the law without compromise.

Yesterday, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, in LKAN 2/2024, advised KESUMA to refer HRD Corp’s management to the appropriate enforcement agencies following audit findings indicating shortcomings.

Wan Suraya highlighted instances where decisions made by HRD Corp’s management did not comply with established procedures and failed to safeguard the agency’s founding objectives, recommending that KESUMA take necessary action against HRD Corp’s management for irregularities identified.

PAC reportedly disclosed that RM3.77 billion in levy collections from employers were diverted by HRD Corp’s Training Programme for investments not aligned with the agency’s original objectives.