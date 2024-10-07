HRD Corp: KESUMA to appoint third party professional auditor for transparency

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) will appoint a professional third-party auditor to ensure transparency in the independent audit of Human Resource Development Corporation Berhad (HRD Corp).

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said this follows the reports of the Audit Department (JAN) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on HRD Corp’s operations from 2019 to 2023.

He said following that, KESUMA has been instructed to carry out an independent audit on HRD Corp which will examine all processes, procedures, documentation and compliance with the law as well as any guidelines in the issues raised in the JAN and PAC reports.

“KESUMA is currently in the process to appoint a third party professional auditor and the procurement process is expected to be completed by July 31 2024 at the latest.

“The duration for the independent audit and the duration the report will be issued will be determined once the auditor has been appointed,“ he said in a statement here today.

Sim said the independent audit will go hand in hand with the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and any other authorities.

In addition, he said HRD Corp has been instructed to provide full cooperation to all relevant parties.

He said a special task force chaired by KESUMA secretary-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud has been established to facilitate ongoing investigations, examine JAN and PAC reports, including MACC investigation results and independent audits.

Sim said the team will further ensure that follow-up actions including improvements are fully implemented.

On July 4, Auditor General, Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024 reported, said KESUMA was recommended to refer the management of HRD Corp to the relevant enforcement agency due to the government company’s failure in the audit.

Meanwhile, PAC also revealed that a total of RM3.77 billion levy collection from employers was used by HRD Corp to invest in various investment activities.

The findings were obtained through HRD Corp’s presentation slide dated 12 March 2024 as stated in the PAC report regarding HRD Corp’s Training Fund Management and Effectiveness under KESUMA.