Human rights, freedom must be balanced with responsibility to safeguard national peace - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that the public must recognise the importance of balancing human rights and freedom with responsibility to maintain the nation’s peace and stability.

He stressed that while freedom is essential, it must be regulated by law to prevent disorder, particularly in matters involving violence or racial tension, which could otherwise disrupt societal harmony.

“Regardless of the reason and even if I am criticised by international media, I will not compromise on ensuring the safety of the people and this country,“ he said in his speech at the 25th Suhakam Day celebration here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Suhakam chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus.

Anwar emphasised that the people must understand that actions must be taken against those who question sensitive issues such as the 3Rs (race, religion, royalty), which could threaten the country’s peace and stability.

“ In the Conference of Rulers, the Malay rulers have emphasised that they are apolitical, not involved in politics, and unable to respond easily to daily attacks. If criticisms are made that undermine the pillars of the Constitution, action must be taken.

“This has been agreed upon, and no party in Malaysia will dispute the need to refrain from insulting or undermining the constitutional monarchy system in our country,“ said the Prime Minister.

He raised this point to emphasise that the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) must understand that laws are necessary to protect the country from incitement by certain groups that could go too far.

Regarding the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Anwar said the public must be properly educated before introducing any law to avoid negative reactions that could cause harm.

He clarified that the issue is not about the country’s commitment to human rights but that ICERD was introduced without considering domestic sentiments, which led to public anxiety.

“People will be suspicious, they think their rights will be trampled with, they think their religious principles, cultural values and Bumiputera interests will be at disadvantage.

“That is precisely the reason why in Parliament when ICERD was introduced, I stood up, I said it is not something principly wrong with the proposal, but the way it’s being bulldozed, it’s authoritarian,“ he said, adding that Suhakam must consider the concerns of the masses regarding ICERD.

Last month, Mohd Hishamudin expressed his hope that the government would consider ratifying ICERD before his three-year term as Suhakam chairman ends in July 2027.

However, his statement received opposition, including from Gabungan Nasionalis (GN), which argued that ICERD could threaten the special status of Malays and the native people of Sabah and Sarawak, as guaranteed under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.