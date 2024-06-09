Human trafficking: Cops take statements from two more individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has taken the statements of two more individuals in connection with the investigation of a human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar.

This brings the total number of individuals whose statements have been recorded so far to 11.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said overall, the recording process involved a politician and her husband, a businessman, several individuals from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and a journalist from a local portal.

He said the investigation so far also involved the role played by a man with a “Datuk Seri” title who is suspected to be the ‘mastermind’ in identifying potential investors to invest in Myanmar.

“We are also investigating the role of the man suspected of generating profits from investors, who were successfully persuaded to invest, and identifying the relationship between several individuals and two businessmen from China,“ he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the local media reported that the PDRM was analysing and examining the financial position of several companies linked to human trafficking activities in Myanmar.

The scrutiny follows reports from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on the companies and several individuals linked to them, which also allegedly involved a former deputy minister and businessmen.

On Tuesday, the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) handed over several documents to the police allegedly to assist in the investigation of a human trafficking case in Myanmar.