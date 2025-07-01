Perak introduces special module to help PWDs gain employment - EXCO

TAIPING: The Perak government, through several departments and agencies, has developed a special module to help Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) receive training for suitable employment, thereby enabling them to earn an income.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said those interested can register at his office, the Social Welfare Department (JKM), or the Perak Children’s Aspiration Centre (Pasak).

He said the module offers both short- and long-term courses, with each participant receiving an allowance of RM50 per day.

“Currently, there are about 5,000 unemployed persons with disabilities in Perak. I believe that through these modules, whether short-term (10 days to two weeks) or long-term (over three months), we can help them.

“This is more than just training; it is about creating opportunities for PWDs to start a new chapter in life through a career that boosts their confidence and improves their standard of living,” he said.

He said this at a press conference, representing the Perak Menteri Besar, at the opening of the 2nd Malaysian Occupational Therapy Symposium organised by the Ministry of Health (MOH) here today. The event was also attended by MOH’s head of Occupational Therapist Profession, Nora Hamid.

Sivanesan added that the module is open to all PWDs, regardless of gender, race, or religion.

In a separate matter, he said the state government does not reject the proposal to deploy a dedicated team or health personnel to monitor and improve emergency response along the East-West Highway (JRTB).

Sivanesan said the proposal was appropriate and would be raised in discussions with the relevant authorities for further consideration.

“It’s a proposal we believe is worth implementing. However, for now, the Transport Ministry is working to enhance safety along the JRTB route by installing additional street lights and warning signs.

“Road repair works are also underway by the Public Works Department. In the meantime, I urge all road users to exercise caution and follow all posted warning signs along the route,” he said.