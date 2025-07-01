Holistic Way launches 4 new health supplements in Malaysia

MALAYSIA’s wellness landscape just got a significant boost as Holistic Way, Singapore’s leading health supplement brand, officially launched four groundbreaking health formulas tailored specifically for Malaysian consumers on June 30, 2025.

Addressing Modern Health Challenges

In today’s demanding lifestyle, maintaining optimal health has become increasingly challenging. Recognizing this growing need, Holistic Way—founded in 2007 by Ricky Ong under JR Life Sciences—has developed these targeted solutions to support Malaysians in their daily wellness journey.

“Health is not just physical, it’s the quality and depth of life,“ reflects the brand’s core philosophy of “Health In Harmony,“ which has guided their commitment to scientifically validated, premium supplements for nearly two decades.

Four Game-Changing Formulas

1. Super ActiveFlex with UC-II® - Revolutionary Joint Support

This advanced joint formula features clinically proven UC-II® undenatured Type II collagen, demonstrated to be more effective than traditional glucosamine and chondroitin. Perfect for both aging adults experiencing knee stiffness and younger individuals seeking proactive joint care.

2. BiO-NMN Long-evity - Cellular Energy Powerhouse

Featuring NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide), often called the “key to youth,“ this formula targets cellular health and energy regeneration. Ideal for combating fatigue, mental fog, and supporting healthy aging at the cellular level.

3. Super Barley Wheat Greens - Daily Nutritional Insurance

Packed with 14 superfoods including barley grass, wheatgrass, carrot, and spinach, this fiber-rich blend addresses the common Malaysian challenge of insufficient fruit and vegetable intake, supporting digestion and gut health.

4. Super Greens D-Tox Enzymes - Natural Cleansing Solution

A sophisticated blend of super greens, digestive enzymes, and natural ingredients like senna extract, designed for gentle yet effective detoxification and digestive wellness.

Exclusive Guardian Partnership

The prestigious launch event featured key industry leaders including Ricky Ong (Managing Director, JR Life Sciences), Jeffrey Kee (Director, Holistic Way Sdn Bhd), Sheryn (Head of Commercial Healthcare, Guardian), and Lee CH (Senior General Manager of Marketing, Pavilion KL).

All four products are now exclusively available at Guardian outlets nationwide and through Holistic Way’s official Shopee and Lazada flagship stores.

A Commitment to Malaysian Wellness

With over a decade of expertise in premium health supplements, Holistic Way’s expansion into Malaysia represents a significant milestone in making evidence-based wellness solutions more accessible to Malaysian families.

The brand’s focus on plant-based formulations, rigorous scientific support, and trusted safety standards positions these new products as smart choices for health-conscious Malaysians who prioritize quality of life.

For more information, visit holisticway.com.my