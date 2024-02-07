PETALING JAYA: The husband of a Penampang flood victim, who lost her life while delivering food, has requested the public to stop sharing stories and photos of his wife.

“We are thankful for the concern that people have shown us, but please stop circulating our stories.

“We are just normal citizens doing our duty (in delivering food for customers).

“It should stop there as it might affect our children too. We have two children, aged 9 and 15, who have learnt about their mother’s death,“ he told New Straits Times when met at the funeral parlour in Penampang, Sabah.

The body of Monica Ting, 37, was found on Monday after being swept away by floodwaters the previous evening.

Her husband, Hii Ding Wei, 39, recounted that they had accepted a food delivery request at 6pm on Sunday.

Despite the flood conditions, they attempted to reach the destination. However, the route became impassable, and they informed the customer of the cancellation.

As they tried to leave, worsening traffic forced them to stay until 9pm.

“When we walked out, the floodwaters were just about knee-deep, but suddenly a gush of water came.

“I tried to stand up, but my wife could not and was swept away by the currents,“ he said.

