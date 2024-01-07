Body of suspected flood victim found in Penampang

PENAMPANG: The body of a woman believed to be a flood victim was found near the Jalan Penampang Bypass this morning.

Penampang district police chief Supt Sammy Newton said the body of the 37-year-old woman was found at 8 am today.

“Further details will be announced later. The public should not speculate on the matter,” he said.

It is learnt that her body was found about 400 metres from the spot where she was last seen with her husband last night before flood waters swept her away.

A total of 112 flood victims from 40 families have been evacuated to the Penampang Cultural Hall temporary relief centre as of this morning.

The floods struck following heavy rain from afternoon to night yesterday.

