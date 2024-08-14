I was at home due to COVID-19, nowhere near Changi Airport - Lim Guan Eng’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: The second son of former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng told the High Court here today that although he was in Singapore on Feb 29, 2020, he was nowhere near the Changi Airport.

The 31-year-old Clint Lim Way Chau said that, at the material time, he was working for a Singapore company as a property analyst and was with his friends at home on that particular date.

“Although I was in Singapore on Feb 29, 2020, I was nowhere near Changi Airport. At that point in time, I was working for a company as a property analyst.

“If I may recall, I was with my friends at home in Singapore. It was Saturday, and it was during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Way Chau, who had worked in Singapore from 2019 until 2021.

Way Chau who is currently working as a general manager for a private company in Penang said, he in fact, flew to Singapore nine days before the fake news about him was spread by blogger Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, on Feb 29, 2020.

Way Chau said this when queried by lawyer Logen Eskandar Abdullah, who represented Wan Muhammad Azri in the RM3 million defamation suit filed by him and his father against the blogger over the allegation that he brought RM2 million into Singapore without proper declaration.

Way Chau, who admitted to travelling almost three times in a year from Singapore to Malaysia, said he did not lodge a report over the allegation made by the blogger with the Malaysian police or the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as he left the matter to his father.

In 2021, the father and son filed a suit claiming that the defendant had posted on his Facebook page a purported defamatory statement, alleging that the second plaintiff (Way Chau) was hauled up at the Singapore Changi Airport on Feb 29, 2020, for bringing in RM2 million in cash, without proper declaration.

According to Guan Eng, the defendant, who posted on Facebook under the name ‘Papa Azri’, on March 14, 2020, claimed that he (Guan Eng) went to Singapore on Feb 29 of the same year, after his son was arrested at Changi Airport.

The hearing before Judicial Commissioner Eddie Yeo Soon Chye continues tomorrow.