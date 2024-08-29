IGP: Witnesses sought in probe of politician alleged involvement in human trafficking

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is looking for witnesses to assist in the investigation into the alleged involvement of a politician and her spouse, in connection with a human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the search for the witnesses was directed towards the investigation report received.

He said that PDRM will also obtain the article issued by that country, and the investigation will continue.

“The police have also taken statements from a politician and her husband, who are linked to this syndicate, in July,” he said in a press conference after the handover of duties of the Kelantan police chief, at the state contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Recently, an Indonesian YouTube video clip went viral, allegedly exposing the Myanmar human trafficking syndicate, and implying the involvement of the politician and her husband.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on former Eastern Sabah Security Command’s (ESSCom) intelligence chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner (Rtd) Datuk Mat Zaki Md Zain, and three others, who filed a defamation suit of RM100 million, Razarudin said that PDRM left the matter to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“When the suit was filed, I leave it to the AGC to manage and answer on this matter,“ he said.

Previously, the media reported that Mat Zaki and three others filed a RM100 million defamation suit, and sought an apology from 11 individuals, some former and current policemen, over the alleged unlawful arrest and ill-intended prosecution against him, in the murder case of an e-hailing driver in Tawau last year.