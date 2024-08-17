ILJTM graduates’ employability rate hits 92.2% - Sim

BANGI: The employability rate of graduates from the Human Resources Department Training Institute (ILJTM) reached 92.2 per cent in 2023, demonstrating the industry’s strong confidence in the institute’s graduates.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said this high employability rate reflects the industry’s trust in the competence and skills of ILJTM graduates, and the programmes offered are highly relevant and effective in meeting industry demands.

Three ILJTMs achieved the highest employability rates, namely, Bukit Katil Industrial Training Institute (ILP) at 100 per cent, Pasir Gudang ILP at 98.8 per cent and Mersing ILP at 97.7 per cent.

“You, ILJTM graduates, are the backbone of our country’s economic future. Investments are pouring in and skilled workers like you are in high demand. You will drive technology and high-value investments in Malaysia,“ he said during the 27th ILJTM convocation ceremony here today.

Sim attributed the high employability of ILJTM graduates to strategic collaborations with the industry.

A total of 147 agreements, including memorandums of agreement, understanding, and cooperation, have been signed with industry partners, training institutions and government agencies.

“Some graduates even secured jobs before completing their training,“ he said.

Sim encouraged ILJTM graduates to become ambassadors for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and to inspire young people to enter this field.

“The next generation needs to embrace TVET as it is crucial for Malaysia’s economic future,“ he said.

At the ceremony, 6,954 graduates were awarded Advanced Diplomas, Diplomas, and Certificates in various TVET fields, including Electronics, Welding, Manufacturing, Printing, Transport, Product Production, Electrical Maintenance and Engineering Services.

To date, ILJTM has produced 232,096 full-time graduates who have become skilled workers contributing to industrial development and economic growth.