PETALING JAYA: The Seremban City council (MBS) has lost over RM500,000 in revenue this year due to persistent illegal billboards along the North-South Highway (Plus).

According to Harian Metro, state secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim said MBS has been active in enforcement, ordering the demolition of 225 illegal signs this year, with 145 already removed.

“There are still 80 more signs in the process of being demolished, and they are expected to be removed by the end of next month,“ he was quoted as saying

However, he said the problem persists as some billboard owners defy authorities by rebuilding demolished structures.

“If we look closely, the signs that were demolished are not new, as MBS had already demolished them before, but they were put up again,“ Mohd Zafir added.

The council has issued 378 compounds to advertising sign owners in 2021 and 100 sticky notices in 2022 but some owners continue to challenge authorities by reconstructing demolished billboards.

“At the moment, we are ensuring that any sign without a permit is demolished. In the future, we will consider more serious mechanisms, including actions against landlords who allow construction without a permit on their land,“ he said.

Mohd Zafir added that these illegal billboards not only cause revenue loss but also pose potential dangers to highway users, which prompted the state government to instruct other local authorities to monitor for illegal billboards to prevent further revenue losses.