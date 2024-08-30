Immigration dept busts documentation syndicate, hundreds of passports seized

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) busted an illegal travel and work document syndicate in a major operation conducted yesterday in Bandar Menjalara, Jalan Medan Tuanku, Jalan Tiong Nam and Jalan Cheras in Kuala Lumpur.

Immigration deputy director-general (Operations), Jafri Embok Taha, said 13 individuals, aged between 33 and 53, were arrested, and 530 passports from various countries were confiscated.

Of those detained, 11 were Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian and one was a local woman, who is believed to be the owner of a company behind the syndicate.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi involved offering services to handle immigration matters related to passports and passes for foreigners, including social visit passes (PLS), temporary work passes (PLKS), Labour Recalibration Programme 2.0 (RTK) and visas.

“They charged RM500 for each service offered. The syndicate is believed to have been operating for a year,” Jafri said in a statement today.

Initial checks revealed that three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian had valid passes.

However, two Bangladeshi nationals were found to be overstaying, and other foreign nationals lacked valid travel documents or passes for staying in the country.

Jafri said the operation also led to the seizure of 530 passports from various countries, including 414 Bangladeshi passports, Indian (57), Indonesian (36), Myanmar (nine), Pakistani (seven), Sri Lankan (four), and one each from the Philippines, Nepal and Malaysia.

Other items seized included five computers, one laptop, two CCTV decoders, two printers, 14 company stamps, business cards, CIDB registration cards, three birth certificates and RM13,900 in cash.

Jafri said all the foreign nationals have been detained at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot for further investigation under Section 6(3), Section 15(4) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966, and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The Malaysian woman is being held for suspected violations under Section 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966.

Six Malaysians have also been issued notices to report to the office to assist with the ongoing investigation, he said.