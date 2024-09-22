Inclusivity in the armed forces crucial for national unity - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: The call by the Perak ruler, Sultan Nazrin Shah, for inclusivity in the armed forces should be welcomed as it is crucial for national unity, said National Unity Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said the call is particularly important in a multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural society such as Malaysia.

“A multi-racial armed force reflects the diversity of the nation, thereby providing representation for all ethnic groups. Since we are equal before the law, and share allegiance to the king and country, we all should bear the responsibility and the burden of defending the nation against its threats and foes.

“Defending the country or serving the country must be a shared responsibility. This fosters a sense of belonging and ownership among various communities,” he said in a statement today.

Lee reiterated that a diverse armed forces could enhance social cohesion and trust among different ethnic groups, and inclusivity helps mitigate ethnic tensions and promotes national unity, as individuals from various backgrounds work together toward common goals.

Lee said promoting inclusivity could help attract a broader range of talent, thus enhancing the strength and resilience of the armed forces which is much needed in times of national need.

He suggested that the civil service and police must also be more inclusive and representative of a multiracial nation.

“We should include as its standard operating procedure that government recruitment must promote diversity and inclusivity. This includes setting targets for representation from various ethnic groups.

“We must also provide clear pathways for career progression, ensuring that racial and ethnic minorities have equitable access to leadership roles and decision-making positions,” he said.

Lee also proposed that the government conduct targeted recruitment drives for various under-represented groups including those in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as training programmes that emphasise diversity, equity, and inclusion after their recruitment.

Lee added that teaching cultural sensitivity and awareness to all personnel could help foster an inclusive environment therefore mentorship programmes that pair junior recruits from diverse backgrounds with experienced mentors could be established for this purpose.

“By embracing a multi-racial mix and fostering inclusivity, the armed forces and civil service can function more effectively and represent the rich tapestry of Malaysian society, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious, prosperous and united nation.

“Let us move forward with determination, ensuring that all citizens have equal opportunities to contribute to and benefit from the vital work of our public service sectors,” he said.