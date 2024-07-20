Installation ceremony: Cabinet members congratulate his Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the installation ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia today, members of the cabinet took the opportunity to congratulate and express their loyalty to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a post on his Facebook, congratulated Sultan Ibrahim on today’s occasion.

“Congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim in conjunction with his installation as the 17th King of Malaysia today, July 20, 2024, which is also 4th of Muharram 1446H.

“May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala bless His Majesty’s reign,” he wrote.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, in congratulating Sultan Ibrahim, also prayed that His Majesty would always be blessed with His grace and blessings and that Malaysia, under His Majesty’s reign, Malaysia continues to become a sovereign and developed country.

“May His Majesty remain steadfast on the throne with greatness, sovereignty, and prosperity and rule with justice and fairness.

“I pray that His Majesty will always be blessed,“ he said.

Several Cabinet ministers also posted their congratulatory messages on their respective social media pages.

They included Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

Others are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Fahmi, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, in his congratulatory message, prayed that Allah SWT would bless Sultan Ibrahim’s reign.

He also shared a poem, which reads:

“Asah kapak tajam beliung, Tebang mari kayu berduri, Tuanku umpama kemuncak payung, Patik di bawah berteduh diri”.

Azalina also shared a poem in her congratulatory message to Sultan Ibrahim.

“Datuk Laksamana Menjaga Kota, Kayu belian kubunya kukuh, Tuanku umpama payung mahkota, Patik sekalian tumpang berteduh”.

Mohamad, also on behalf of the staff of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, pledged undivided loyalty to the constitutional monarch as the protector of Islam and the symbol of unity between all races in the country.

Meanwhile, Zaliha prayed that Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, as their family, will always be blessed with grace and guidance by the Al-Mighty.

She also prayed that His Majesty be blessed with good health and wisdom in leading the country towards becoming a progressive, harmonious and prosperous nation.

“The royal institution is a symbol of unity and stability in the country. His Majesty is the umbrella of the country that always protects the people.

“I, together with other Malaysians, pledge to continue to serve loyally and honestly under His Majesty’s reign towards achieving the aspiration of Malaysia MADANI,“ said Zaliha.

The installation ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia, steeped in tradition and customs, was held at Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Negara today.

It was attended by hundreds of guests including the Malay Rulers, the governors, cabinet ministers and foreign dignitaries.

The historic event was also attended by the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pangiran Anak Hajah Saleha, and also the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.