IP on Nur Farah Kartini’s murder almost completed - Selangor police chief

KUALA LUMPUR:The investigation paper (IP) on the murder of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student, Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah is almost completed, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said.

He said the police had also completed the search for evidence of the case.

The IP will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (TPP) for further action by this Friday, he said when contacted by Bernama.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 before her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at about 6 pm on July 15.

A 26-year-old policeman was arrested and is on remand to assist in the investigation conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code.