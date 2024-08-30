Ipoh citizens collect 100 tonnes of recyclables via Trash4Cash, drive-by campaign

IPOH: The Trash4Cash programme under the Ipoh City Council (MBI) has collected a total of 94,979 kilogrammes (1,000 kg=1 ton) of recyclable materials from January until now.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the effort involved the participation of 2,401 residents around the city.

He said the total collection of recyclables at the Automatic Drive-by Recycling Centre (Adtrec) was 8,570 kg with the cooperation of 1,393 residents for the same period.

“Recycling activities through Trash4cash are estimated to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by 283,973 tons of carbon dioxide.

The Trash4cash recycling programme is to maximise community, industry, commercial and institutional involvement in recycling activities,” he said here today.

Earlier, Rumaizi presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for the Adtrec Drive-by Recycling Centre at a community hall in Meru, between MBI and Syarikat Maju Perak Utilities, represented by its director Nor Nabila Shahira Md Zaini.

It is the second centre in Ipoh after Adtrec opened a centre in Padang Lintau, Manjoi, in March.