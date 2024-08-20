Istiqomah’s family calls for justice for her murder

PASIR MAS: The family of the late Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, expressed their gratitude for the smooth proceedings of her funeral and hoped that those responsible for her murder will be brought to justice.

The deceased’s father, Ahmad Rozi Latimin, 64, wants the perpetrator to face just punishment for the crime.

‘Alhamdulillah, I am grateful that my daughter’s (Istiqomah) body was safely laid to rest in her hometown. Allah answered the prayers of my wife (Saliha Ya) and me, especially after she had been missing for eight months,‘ he told reporters at the Bandar Pasir Mas Muslim Cemetery last night.

Meanwhile, Istiqomah’s husband, Mohd Yusof Mohktar, 35, expressed hope that justice will be served for his late wife.

“I ask everyone to pray that my wife is placed among the righteous,” he said.

Istiqomah was laid to rest at the Bandar Pasir Mas Muslim Cemetery at t 11.50 last night.

On Aug 12, police confirmed that the dismembered body discovered in a drain along the Alor Gajah-Tampin trunk road near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, Alor Gajah, on Dec 31, last year, belonged to 33-year-old Istiqomah, a teacher who had been reported missing four days earlier.

Police also said that following intelligence gathered by the team from the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in collaboration with the Johor CID and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Alor Gajah district police headquarters (IPD), a couple, aged 36 and 37, were arrested in Chemor, Perak, to assist with the investigation.

