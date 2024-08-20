Italian national arrested for stealing medicines at KLIA T2

PUTRAJAYA: An Italian man, aged 58, was arrested for stealing medicines worth RM75.42 from a health store at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA T2).

KLIA police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said the incident occurred at 5.20 pm yesterday.

“A store employee saw the suspect take a box of Fluimucil (RM45.90) and a box of Gaviscon (RM29.52) without paying.

“The employee reviewed the CCTV footage and reported the incident to the police. Based on the information, the police arrested the suspect on Level 2 of KLIA T2,” he said in a statement today.

He said the stolen items and a grey bag were recovered, adding that the suspect has been remanded for three days for further investigation under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building.