Jalan Masjid India closed to vehicles following discovery of another sinkhole

KUALA LUMPUR: Jalan Masjid India, here, is now closed to all vehicles following the occurrence of another sinkhole near a police beat here, about 50 metres from the location of the first sinkhole incident.

A Bernama survey found that the road, from Masjid India all the way to Maybank, Jalan Bunus, here, has been cordoned off with yellow Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) tape.

Pedestrians, however, are still allowed to pass through the part of the road that is not affected, while the surrounding shops are still open as usual.

Speaking to reporters, here, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman said discussions are underway to expand the road closure and further developments will be announced later.

The second sinkhole is believed to have happened early this morning, after heavy rain and storm last night.

The sinkhole incident last Friday caused a woman, Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India to go missing after falling into an eight metre-deep sinkhole with the search and rescue operation entering its sixth day today.