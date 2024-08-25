Jalan Masjid India sinkhole: IEM seeks rigorous investigation, extends professional assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM) has called for a thorough investigation into the sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India recently and offers its professional expertise to aid in the investigation.

Its president Prof Dr Jeffrey Chiang Choong Luin in a statement said observations from Google Maps indicate the location of the sinkhole is approximately 24 metres from the Klang River and according to media reports, the sinkhole is about 8 metres in depth based on initial observations.

He said, based on visual evidence from the media, the sinkhole may be associated with underground utilities, although the precise cause remains undetermined.

“IEM emphasises that the incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of adhering to rigorous engineering standards and best practices in the design, construction and maintenance of underground utilities,” he said.

Chiang said IEM recommends that immediate actions be taken to stabilise the affected areas with input from professional engineers and to review nearby underground utilities to mitigate potential risks and the organisation is ready to assist in the investigation.

“IEM proposes that more stringent checks and safety measures be carried out by qualified professional engineers in the design, construction and supervision of all critical infrastructure work to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

“The institution remains committed to working with government bodies, industry professionals, and the public to uphold the highest standards of engineering practices in Malaysia, continuing to provide expert advice and support to ensure public safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, IEM is extending its deepest support and solidarity to the search and rescue team and offers prayers for the family members of the victim to stay strong.

On Aug 23, a woman known as Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after she fell down a sinkhole that appeared at her feet in Jalan Masjid India here while she was reportedly walking to a nearby temple to have breakfast.