42-hour work week maintains health service quality says CUEPACS

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to retain the 42-hour work week for shift-based healthcare workers will help ensure the continued delivery of high-quality public health services.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, described the decision as wise and in line with the Malaysia MADANI values, which emphasise compassion, welfare, and the well-being of both the people and civil servants.

“This shows the government is truly listening to and understanding the concerns raised by unions and healthcare workers, who work tirelessly on the front lines to save lives under any circumstances.

“CUEPACS believes this move will help safeguard the physical, mental, and emotional health of healthcare personnel,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Public Service Department (JPA) announced that the government had agreed to exempt five critical service schemes under the Ministry of Health (MOH) from the planned 45-hour weekly shift schedule. The current 42-hour arrangement will remain in place.

The exemption involves 82,637 frontline healthcare workers, including nurses, community nurses, emergency department medical officers, assistant medical officers, and healthcare assistants.

Adnan also expressed appreciation to the government for continuing to engage with unions and taking their views into account in policy decisions related to the public service.

“We remain committed to defending the welfare of civil servants in line with the nation’s aspirations,” he added. - Bernama