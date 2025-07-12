MOHE monitors Malaysian students in Iran, Zambry confirms safety

JELI: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will continue to monitor the five Malaysian students in Iran who have chosen to remain there to pursue their studies, said Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“The government has offered support and expressed its willingness to help them return if they choose to. We will continue to monitor their situation closely, wherever they are, to ensure their safety,” he told reporters after officiating the UMNO Jeli Division Delegates’ Meeting at Bukit Nangka today.

Previously, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that only five Malaysians remain in Iran by personal choice.

All five had signed letters of undertaking to stay in the country, despite the government’s earlier advisory urging Malaysians to leave amid escalating tensions.

On June 23, a total of 24 individuals arrived safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Iran on Malaysia Airlines flight MH781.

They comprised 17 Malaysians, six Iranian dependents of Malaysian citizens and one Singaporean national.

Meanwhile, when asked about the latest on the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students injured in the June 9 crash, Zambry said all have since been discharged from hospital.

“The last injured student was discharged on July 8 from Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu. Three have since resumed their studies on campus, while the rest are attending classes online,” he said.

The tragic accident claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students when their chartered bus, en route from Jertih to the main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, collided with a Perodua Alza MPV.

Another 33 individuals were injured, including the bus driver and attendant, as well as the MPV’s driver and three passengers. - Bernama