Jalan Masjid India sinkhole - Victim’s family wish to “see her face”

PETALING JAYA: Family members of the Indian national missing after being swallowed by a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur have expressed their hope to see her again.

Special Officer for Indian Affairs to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Arvend Appiasamy confirmed the matter following a meeting with the woman’s family members.

Astro Awani reported that the victim’s family have come to terms with the tragic incident and are prepared for any possibility.

Arvend explained that the 48-year-old’s family members are not “expecting anything”, as quoted, but they just want to see her face once more.

He further shared that the family privately requested him to give the authorities the “push factor”, as quoted, in order to expedite the search mission but asserted that they are trying their best to look for her.

ALSO READ: Sinkhole incident: No new leads 72 hours after search began

He added that Ahmad Zahid instructed him to support the family and provide contributions to ease their burdens, informing that all their visas have been extended for one month more effective from today.

During the incident on Friday (Aug 23), the victim known as Vijayaletchumi was reportedly trapped in a sinkhole measured to be eight meters deep in Jalan Masjid India.

Vijayaletchumi was said to be on the way to a temple located in Lebuh Ampang when she was swallowed by the sinkhole with the search and rescue (SAR) team finding no leads 72 hours after the search and rescue operations began.

The SAR team have reportedly resumed operations at the Indah Water Konsortium sewage plant in Pantai Dalam after carrying out flushing work until 2am this morning in the fifth manhole and are yet to find any leads on the victim.

ALSO READ: Sinkhole: Search at Pantai Dalam IWK continues