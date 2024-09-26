KLANG: A religious teacher was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison by the Sessions Court here today for four counts of ill-treating three boys by caning them and pressing the chest of one of the victims with his knees at two schools linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Judge Noridah Adam handed down the sentence on Muhammad Barur Rahim Hisam, 23, after the man pleaded guilty to all four charges.

He was sentenced to two years in prison each for the first and second charges and three years imprisonment each for the third and fourth charges, to be served consecutively, making a total of 10 years, from the date of arrest, which was last Sept 11.

The court also ordered that the accused be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with a surety of RM10,000, and if he fails to comply with the bond, to be jailed for six months.

On the first and second counts, Muhammad Barur Rahim, also the warden at the schools, was charged as the person having the care of two boys, aged 11 and 10, to have abused them by caning them.

The offence was committed in two locations, namely a premises and a religious primary school in Bandar Bukit Raja here last July.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison or a fine of RM50,000 or both, upon conviction.

The court, in addition to the punishment specified, orders the person convicted to execute a bond with sureties to be of good behaviour for such a period as the court thinks fit along with any conditions and if the bond conditions are not complied with, can be fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of five years or both.

For the third and fourth counts, Muhammad Barur Rahim was charged under the same law as the person having the care of another 10-year-old boy, to have abused the child by pressing the child’s chest with his knee and caning him.

The offence was committed at the same religious school in June and September this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datin Kalmizah Salleh requested a heavy sentence as a lesson to the accused and the general public not to commit a similar offence.

“The actions of the accused are inhuman. The accused has committed an offence that has an element of violence...It is also necessary to take into account the accused’s relationship with the child. The accused is the caretaker of the premises at the dormitory where the victims attend school.

“As a result of the accused’s action, the victims are traumatised to continue their studies at any school. The prosecution also requests that the punishment imposed on the accused be served consecutively,” said Kalmizah, who prosecuted the case with deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin.

During mitigation, Muhammad Barur Rahim, unrepresented, said he was still single, had repented and was supporting his parents.

Last Sept 16, the police began an investigation after a video recording went viral showing a boy moaning in pain, believed to have been caused by the suspect pressing his chest and neck with his knee.

The police then mounted Op Global during which 572 children and teenagers were rescued.