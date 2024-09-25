GISBH: 34 individuals to be re-arrested under SOSMA - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced that 34 individuals linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), whose remand period ended today, will be re-arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

“Another 127 individuals have been released on bail after their remand period ended, and we advise them to approach the police if they require any welfare support,” he said in a statement today.

Razarudin also noted that the police have obtained a four-day remand extension for 24 GISBH members, including the organisation’s top management, to facilitate investigations under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Furthermore, Razarudin said investigations revealed that GISBH’s business model is based on adherence to the Aurad Muhammadiah doctrine, a version that promotes excessive devotion to leaders and distorts the true teachings of Islam.

He explained that the group’s process resembles indoctrination, instilling a way of life based on blind faith, fully embraced by its followers.

“This doctrine poses a serious threat to national security, particularly to the practise of Islam, as well as the welfare and future of GISBH followers, who are entirely dependent on their leaders,” he said.

Razarudin elaborated that a joint investigation with the Inland Revenue Board revealed that the company has never paid taxes, aligning with police investigations under the Income Tax Act 1967.

He then highlighted the detection of a Facebook post allegedly seeking to raise funds to assist the children of affected GISBH members.

“The public is advised not to fall for this, as it is believed to be an attempt to exploit the current situation,” he cautioned.

The police, through Op Global, which has been ongoing since Sept 11, have rescued 572 children and teenagers suspected of being abused and exploited by the company.

During the fourth phase of the operation last Saturday, numerous books, documents, and photographs related to the teachings of Al-Arqam and GISBH were seized.

To date, more than 300 individuals, including top management of GISBH, have been arrested.

Razarudin informed that a member of GISBH will be charged in the Klang Sessions Court, Selangor, tomorrow for the abuse of a child in one of the charity homes associated with the company.

“The man linked to the viral video showing the abuse will be charged tomorrow,” he briefly informed Bernama.

It is understood that the proceedings will take place at 8.45 am tomorrow, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

On Sept 16, police initiated an investigation after a one-minute and nine-second video clip went viral, showing the boy in pain, allegedly due to being kneed on the chest and neck by the suspect.

Police located the boy among the victims rescued during Op Global, and investigations revealed he has been separated from his father since 2021.