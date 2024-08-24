JBPM rescues 38 campers trapped in watersurge incident in Batang Kali

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) rescued 38 individuals who faced a harrowing experience after being trapped in a watersurge incident at a campsite in Ulu Rening, Batang Kali, Selangor, tonight.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said an emergency call regarding the incident was received at 8.04 pm, and eight personnel were mobilised to the scene.

“The incident involved 38 victims, comprising 10 men, 17 women, eight boys, and three girls,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that all the victims were found safe, and the water level in the area had since receded.