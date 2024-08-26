Zuellig Pharma enters into an agreement with Regeneron to bring Libtayo® (cemiplimab) to South Korea and Taiwan markets

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2024 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Regeneron Ireland DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to launch and commercialise Libtayo® (cemiplimab), a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells, in South Korea and Taiwan.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercialises life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Libtayo® (cemiplimab) is currently approved for first-line monotherapy treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in Korea. It is approved for monotherapy treatment of advanced NSCLC in Taiwan.

“We are excited to accelerate the availability of Libtayo® to patients in South Korea and Taiwan. With our proven track record and deep understanding of the complex biopharma environment in Asia, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative therapies to patients in the region. This also represents a significant milestone in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and improve patient outcomes, especially in the burgeoning oncology segment,“ said CEO of Zuellig Pharma, John Graham.

Libtayo®, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is currently approved by regulatory authorities in more than two dozen countries for various indications.

