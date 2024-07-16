JENDELA: Govt mulling legal action against non-performing contractors - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering legal action against contractors who fail to complete telecommunication tower projects under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA).

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said this is due to the unsatisfactory performance of contractors, including those involved in tower construction projects in Sabah.

“We are considering a few measures, including imposing liquidated damages, requiring a performance bond, rejecting claims, and taking legal action under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” she said.

Teo mentioned that out of the planned 651 towers in Sabah, only 294 have been completed.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Riduan Rubin (Independent-Tenom) regarding actions against contractors who failed to complete the telecommunication tower projects.

Teo further said 17 out of the 28 new towers planned under JENDELA have been completed in the Tenom parliamentary constituency, with 68 towers upgraded in the same area.

Additionally, 2,450 out of the 3,723 planned premises have been provided with fibre optic access, and the remaining projects are expected to be completed in stages by the fourth quarter of 2025.