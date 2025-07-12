Over 70,000 visitors attend MADANI Rakyat Programme in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 in Terengganu, held at Pasar Kedai Payang here since Thursday, recorded an overwhelming turnout of over 70,000 visitors, far surpassing the initial target of 25,000.

The Ministry of Works (KKR) in a statement today said the programme successfully achieved its objective of bringing government services and initiatives closer to the grassroots.

“All the feedback and suggestions received throughout the programme are highly valuable in enhancing the quality of government service delivery towards a progressive Malaysia grounded in MADANI values.

“As the lead ministry, KKR extends its appreciation to all parties across federal and state ministries and agencies, private companies, entrepreneurs and the people of Terengganu for their participation and support in making the event a success,” the statement read.

Organised in collaboration with the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) and the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), the programme, themed “MADANI Development, Prosperous People”, reflected the Government’s effort to build inclusive physical development through roads, bridges and public facilities.

At the same time, it strengthened the human values that underpin the MADANI ethos, promoting an ethical, caring and responsible citizenry in advancing shared national development.

Among the key activities held throughout the event were exhibitions by federal and state government agencies, the MADANI Sales programme, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic payment counters, health screenings, job matching opportunities, and a free helmet exchange initiative by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). - Bernama