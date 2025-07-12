PM Anwar meets BN MPs to discuss policies and current issues

JELI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs last night was to discuss government policies and clarify current issues, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said such meetings are held regularly as BN is a component of the Unity Government.

“As part of the Unity Government, BN frequently holds discussions, including regular sessions with top leaders not only from BN but also from other coalition partners.

“These meetings allow for the exchange of views and for the Prime Minister to provide updates on government policies and related matters,” said the Higher Education Minister after officiating the Jeli Umno Division Delegates Meeting in Bukit Nangka here today.

The Prime Minister held the meeting with BN MPs at his official residence in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, yesterday.

The session, which lasted over an hour, is believed to have also addressed preparations for the upcoming Parliamentary sitting.

In his speech at the division meeting, Zambry, who is also a Umno Supreme Council member, urged party members in Kelantan to continue strengthening their resolve and confidence in advancing the party’s mission in the state.

“The spirit of relentless struggle must be upheld by all Umno members in Kelantan, as demonstrated during the Nenggiri by-election last year, which BN won.

“Our machinery was mobilised and we went to the ground — few expected us to win, but we succeeded through unity and determination,” he said. - Bernama