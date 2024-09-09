JIM carried out 277 surprise inspections at immigration counters since last year - Ruslin

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) had carried out 277 surprise inspections at its counters across all entry points in Malaysia since last year, said Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

Speaking at a press conference regarding the Special Immigration Operation here today, Ruslin stated that the initiative aims to ensure that immigration officers carried out their duties in accordance with the established standard operating procedure (SOP) and regulations.

“If there is a violation of the SOP or regulations, they will face disciplinary action. If there are immigration officers who have been stationed at a particular location for a long time, we will transfer them out to another place.

“If there is a need, the duration of service at a particular location will be shortened for the purpose of work rotation, especially at KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport), Penang International Airport, and Kota Kinabalu International Airport,“ he said.

Ruslin said this to comments on the Immigration Department’s efforts to address issues and complaints arising at counters and to prevent recurrence.

Ruslin hoped that this step can help address the issue while also enhancing the level of integrity, strengthening enforcement, and maintaining the department’s image.

To address the issue of congestion at Immigration counters, he said the implementation of an online system for passport renewal was the best method, and his team would continuously strive to improve management aspects to facilitate the public.

“This online matter can also streamline our officers’ work processes while saving time,“ he said.

In another development, Ruslin stated that he has directed a special and thorough investigation to be conducted regarding the case of a Singaporean woman who claimed she was detained for seven days by the Immigration Department after being involved in a misunderstanding with an officer at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor.

“This investigation is led by my deputy. It aims to identify the true cause of the incident and whether the Immigration officers on duty adhered to the established processes and regulations. This is to provide justice for all parties,“ he said.

He stated that the issue would be resolved as soon as possible in order to uphold the reputation of the department and Malaysia.

The media recently reported that a 36-year-old Singaporean woman was detained for seven days (until Aug 13) after being involved in a misunderstanding incident at CIQ on Aug 7.