Johari’s visit to Negeri Sembilan to enhance cooperation with Assembly Speaker

SEREMBAN: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul held a working visit to the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in conjunction with the Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies of Malaysia 2024 in September.

Johari said that among the things discussed were mainly on the progress of the assembly and legislation as well as the importance of Assembly Speakers in this country.

“Besides that, we would like to see discussions carried out continuously so that we can coordinate considering that the Speaker is one of the most important institutions in the House, so the Speaker’s proceeding and presence is important.

“The second is streamlining the Speaker’s institution, in the face of a developing country as well as various challenges especially in the economic aspect, how should we speed up our proceedings,“ he told reporters after the working visit which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Assembly Speaker, Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Samad at Wisma Negeri, Seremban today.

The Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies of Malaysia 2024 will be held in Kuching, Sarawak.

Johari said his side also discussed preparations for the Malaysian Parliament to chair the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

“The discussion with the Assembly Speaker was held so that we are ready to make changes when the economy grows in the Asian region. We cannot be passengers this time around, we are the drivers as there are many things that need to be done at the state assembly level.

“If the state assemblies have certain problems such as the competence of digital skills or legislation, the Parliament can help to equip them to welcome the future economic development which I expect would phenomenal,“ he said.