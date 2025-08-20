Widow keeps husband’s legacy alive by flying the Jalur Gemilang

KOTA BHARU: For most people, the Jalur Gemilang, proudly flown every August, is a symbol of love for the homeland. But for one elderly woman, every flag raised around her home carries a far deeper meaning.

For Tuan Yah Tuan Yeh, 66, the red, white, blue, and yellow of the national flag not only represent her pride as a Malaysian but also embody the struggle and sacrifice of her late husband, Zahari Abdullah, who once stood as the nation’s shield against the communist threat.

She recalled that for more than a decade, her husband, who served 13 years in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), was among the busiest people in Kampung Kubang Bongor, Melor, during the national month. He would tirelessly search for bamboo or wood to make flagpoles to fly the Jalur Gemilang.

“Every year, before August 31, my late husband would begin decorating our house, the padi fields, and the farm with the Jalur Gemilang. He even hung independence-themed banners until Sept 16 to create a festive atmosphere in the village.

“Although he had to spend about RM600 from his own pocket to buy more than 500 flags of various sizes to decorate the fields and our home, he never once complained.

“Three years ago, he even built replica cannons and traditional moon kites from recycled materials, decorated them with the Jalur Gemilang, and placed them near the padi fields and quail pens — all to reignite the spirit of independence,” she told Bernama when met at her home recently.

However, since last year, the arrival of August has never been the same. Her husband passed away mid-year after a fall at home, leaving behind cherished memories and an unbroken legacy of patriotism.

Determined not to let her husband’s spirit be buried with him, this year Tuan Yah — a former nurse at the 1Malaysia Clinic in Jelawat, Bachok — has taken on the responsibility of continuing his efforts to spark patriotism in the village.

With the help of her children and neighbours, the mother of four and grandmother of five strung the Jalur Gemilang along the lane and yard of her house. For her, it is both a way to honour her late husband’s memory and an expression of her enduring love for the nation.

“Villagers often ask me why I still put up so many Jalur Gemilang even though my husband is gone.

“That is when I tell them about his struggles and the sacrifices of his comrades in the ATM, reminding them that the freedom we enjoy today was earned through the sweat, tears, and lives of members of the security forces who defended our nation’s sovereignty,” she said.

For Tuan Yah, the Jalur Gemilang is more than just a flag. It is a reminder of her late husband’s devotion, a symbol of unity, and an inspiration for the villagers, who now come together to proudly fly the symbol of the country’s independence. - Bernama