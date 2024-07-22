Johor allocates RM54.7m to build, repair houses for hardcore poor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is allocating RM54.7 million to build and repair houses for the hardcore poor and the less affordable in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said of the total allocation, made under the 2024 State Budget, RM22.79 million is for house repair, while the remaining (RM32 million) is for the building of 328 housing units.

The state government is committed and always focused on providing comfortable homes for the Johor people, he said in a post on his Facebook today.

He shared his visit to Segamat where he went to the house of Mohd Basari Dahlan, a recipient of the “Bina Baru Rumah” initiative in Jalan Ahmad Felda Tenang, Labis.

“He was overwhelmed and the happiness showed on his face and those of his family members to get the new house which was built at a cost of RM65,000,“ said the menteri besar.

He also went to a house belonging to a recipient of the Home Repair initiative, Dollah Alias in Kampung Juaseh, Pekan Air Panas, Labis.

Repair of Dollah’s house cost RM15,000 and it involved repair of the roof, painting and clearing the compound, he said and thanked all quarters for making it possible, including Tenang Assemblyman Haslinda Salleh and Segamat District Officer Mohd Masni Wakiman.

He also thanked the various agencies involved, such as the Johor Islamic Religious Council; State Housing Development Corporation; State Economic Planning Division; Southern Volunteers; and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development for their cooperation in making the initiative a success.

“This coordination is important so that accurate information and data can be obtained, further helping those who are really in need. Hopefully, this initiative can improve the quality of life of the Johor people and gives a signal that Johor is serious about dealing with the issue of hardcore poverty and helping those in need,” he said.