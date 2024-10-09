Johor odour pollution: 143 individuals given medical treatment

SUNGAI BULOH: A total of 143 individuals have been treated at health facilities following odour pollution incidents in several areas around Johor Bahru yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said 139 individuals with mild symptoms such as nausea and dizziness were given outpatient treatment while four individuals, including a pregnant woman, were admitted for further care

“However, all individuals involved in the incidents have been allowed to return to their homes,“ he told a press conference after officiating at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Sungai Buloh Health Ministry Training Institute today.

Earlier reports indicated that 27 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Maju Jaya in Johor Bahru experienced symptoms of dizziness and vomiting, believed to be caused by odour pollution in Kampung Maju Jaya and Kampung Tawakal yesterday.

Meanwhile, commenting on complaints of bullying involving several doctors at a government hospital in Sabah, Dzulkefly said an investigation is ongoing, and any decision regarding the matter will be announced soon.

“We will continue a more detailed investigation. Whether we establish an independent body or something else will be decided in the post-Cabinet meeting next week,“ he said.

Media reports said several doctors at a hospital in Sabah were subjected to insults, obscene remarks and racial slurs, and even threatened with sharp weapons for not complying with the unit head’s orders.

On another matter, Dzulkefly said the Ministry of Health (MOH) will not tolerate fraudulent disability claims involving the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and will hand over the investigation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action.

“I want to remind all MOH staff that both the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and I will not tolerate any form of abuse of power, regardless of their position or rank,“ he said.

According to media reports, two orthopaedic doctors and an agent had been remanded to assist in investigations into a cartel involved in Socso disability claim fraud.