Search for missing Terengganu fisherman continues with helicopter aid

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing fisherman Mohd Noor Abdullah, 54, entered its second day today with the deployment of a Malaysian Maritime AW 139 helicopter. The fisherman was reported missing after venturing out to sea last Tuesday.

Terengganu Maritime Director, Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang, stated that the SAR resumed at 7 am, covering an area of 208.15 nautical miles near Pulau Bidong in Kuala Nerus. Sixteen rescuers are involved in the operation, with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) establishing a front base at Tok Jembal Jetty for coordination.

“We are expanding the search today around Pulau Bidong, which is often the focus of Mohd Noor’s fishing activities,“ Hamiludin said in a statement. Mohd Noor was reported missing by his family after failing to return from his fishing trip at around 2 pm last Tuesday.