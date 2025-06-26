PM Anwar launches Kota MADANI smart city project in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the Kota MADANI smart city project in Precinct 19, a major urban development initiative focused on sustainability and digital innovation.

The RM4 billion project, developed by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd (PjH), will operate under a public-private partnership using the build, lease, maintain, and transfer (BLMT) model without initial government funding.

Kota MADANI will include 10,000 high-density residential units, accommodating over 30,000 residents, alongside vertical schools and public amenities. The development will integrate AI, smart digital infrastructure, and green mobility solutions.

Public facilities such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, schools, health clinics, and emergency services will be built with cultural elements to preserve architectural heritage.

The first phase is set to begin in September 2024, with completion expected by late 2027. The project aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision and the CHASE (clean, healthy, advance, safe, sustainable) city framework.

Kota MADANI aims to set a benchmark for future urban developments in Malaysia, showcasing sustainable and smart city planning.