PETALING JAYA: The Johor Zoo recorded its highest visitor turnout since first opening its doors to the public in 1962, with 19,461 people visiting on the first day of its reopening.

Johor Housing and Local Government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor confirmed that the zoo, which had been closed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw a surge of visitors from as early as 6.30am until the ticket counter closed at 5pm, as reported by Harian Metro.

“Yesterday marked the highest number of visitors since Johor Zoo opened to the public in 1962,“ he was quoted as saying.

Of the total number, 310 were non-citizens, with visitors arriving from all districts in Johor.

Mohd Jafni said while the turnout was significant, there are still improvements to be made in the zoo’s operations.

“The state government is committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of visitors at Malaysia’s oldest zoo. We hope Johor Zoo will become a key tourist attraction as we work towards the Johor Visit Year 2026 agenda,“ he added.

The zoo, a 96-year-old, 12.5ha establishment, houses over 275 animals, including tigers, monkeys, elephants and tapirs.

The recent upgrades were part of preparations for its reopening.