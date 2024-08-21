JPKSN reviews papers on national border control, enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: Several papers were presented and discussed at the Committee on Strengthening National Border Control (JPKSN) Meeting involving several ministries and agencies today.

In a Facebook post, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said they include the RM1 billion allocation for the development of the Sarawak and Sabah borders with Kalimantan, as previously announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“With Indonesia’s capital relocation to Nusantara, Malaysia must be proactive and well-prepared for the various changes this will bring to the region,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the second JPKSN meeting, which he chaired at the Home Ministry, also reviewed proposals for strategic sites for the construction of new and existing border control posts, as well as the development of the Bukit Kayu Hitam-Sadao and Rantau Panjang-Golok borders.

The meeting also made decisions on matters related to the security policy at the national border.

“I would like to thank the committee members for their commitment to ensuring that our border control remains at the highest level of readiness, Insya-Allah,” he said.